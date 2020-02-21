M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

DG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.76. 43,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

