M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,503 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $120.02. 1,228,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,272. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

