M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 332,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,775 shares of company stock worth $10,077,963 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.64. 5,113,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.