M&T Bank Corp Has $5.82 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 175,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,830,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,231,000 after buying an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

