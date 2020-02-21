M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in J M Smucker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in J M Smucker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.00. 11,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.