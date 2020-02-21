M&T Bank Corp Purchases 815 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.96 on Friday, reaching $316.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

