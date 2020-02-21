Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

EW stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $165.69 and a 52 week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock worth $29,145,777. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

