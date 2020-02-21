M&T Bank Corp Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 662.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $8.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.94. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.