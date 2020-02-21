Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,766. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

