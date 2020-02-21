M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Steris were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Steris by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Steris by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.87. 198,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,823. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $168.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day moving average is $149.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.