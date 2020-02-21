M&T Bank Corp Sells 46,375 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,831 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 46,375 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.95. 294,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,203. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

