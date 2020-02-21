M&T Bank Corp Has $6.23 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 209,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

MCO stock traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.78 and a twelve month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

