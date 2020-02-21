Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 158,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,681. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

