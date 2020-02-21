Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 537,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,766. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

