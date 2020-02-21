M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 82.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDW by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,282,000 after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.48. 29,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 1 year low of $90.53 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

