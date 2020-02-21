Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $371.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,808. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.68 and a 200 day moving average of $268.28. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

