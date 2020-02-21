Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,301,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,674,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

NYSE BHGE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,010,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.