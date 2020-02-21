UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of UGI worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in UGI by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 598,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,901. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UGI. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

