Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.86 Million in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.08% of Ra Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 390,415 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,914,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,486,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 142,218 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 131,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,287. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,013. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.47. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.