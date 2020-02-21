American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,095,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in American Water Works by 924.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.97. 535,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,954. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

