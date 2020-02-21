Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.94 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after buying an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after buying an additional 484,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $18,669,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $9,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.95. 12,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,243. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

