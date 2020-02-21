Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,967. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,236 shares of company stock worth $10,804,122. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

