VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of VF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of VF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 21,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.