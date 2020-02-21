Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,707. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.