Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.45. The company had a trading volume of 82,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.36. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

