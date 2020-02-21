M&T Bank Corp Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock traded down $4.59 on Friday, reaching $203.88. 82,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,168. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.