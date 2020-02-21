M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in ResMed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,906 shares of company stock worth $6,222,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,133. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.81 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

