M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,032 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $219,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 221,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $89.85. 663,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,361. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

