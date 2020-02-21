Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $32,215,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,050.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 155,609 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth $9,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.

CRL traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.82. 12,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.38 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

