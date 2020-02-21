WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,917 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.29. 6,265,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,846,745. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

