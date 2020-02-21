Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,709,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,926. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

