First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2,865.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.20% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,747,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.60. 3,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,635. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

