Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.72 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in M.D.C. by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.