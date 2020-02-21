M&T Bank Corp Has $7.72 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,005 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $94.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

