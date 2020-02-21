Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 12,281 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 202,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 150,158 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 23,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,806 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,390,000 after buying an additional 216,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 206,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.