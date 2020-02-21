Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 57,351 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,351 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of KB Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after buying an additional 376,477 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $11,268,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $11,057,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $5,511,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $5,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 48,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,079. KB Home has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

