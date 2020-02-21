Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 21,410 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 75,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,560. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

