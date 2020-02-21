Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,182 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

LW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.90. 14,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,017. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

