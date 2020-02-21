Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 37,856 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.03. 199,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

