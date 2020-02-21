Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $2.09 Million Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. 20,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,498. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,873 shares of company stock worth $16,977,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.