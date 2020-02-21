Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.01 Million in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

