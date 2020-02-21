Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 214,913 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 214,913 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

