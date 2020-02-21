Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.99 Million Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,359,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock worth $17,045,311. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.27. 71,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,195. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

