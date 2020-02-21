Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,519 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. 257,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,619. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

