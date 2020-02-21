Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 329.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.53. 18,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,671. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

