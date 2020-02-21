Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 88,482 Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 88,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.46. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

