Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,490,621 shares of company stock worth $193,040,846 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

