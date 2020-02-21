American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.41-2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.41-2.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.48. 16,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.38.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

