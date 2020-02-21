QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.69-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. 29,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -787.75, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $63.28.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

