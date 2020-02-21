Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.99 to $5.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.06. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.99-5.08 EPS.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,105. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.14.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,733.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

