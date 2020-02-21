Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.99 to $5.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.06. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 4.99-5.08 EPS.
Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,105. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.14.
In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,733.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
